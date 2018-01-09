8 Months Pregnant 21-Year-Old Shot During Attempted Robbery in North Carolina; 3 Arrested: Sheriff

An attempted robbery led to the shooting of an eight months pregnant woman in North Carolina last week, with two people arrested in connection with the crime, local officials said.

Deputies from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a shooting in the city of Thomasville on Jan. 2. There, they found 21-year-old Haley Causey with apparent gunshot wounds to her chest area. She was eight months pregnant.

Causey was airlifted to a local hospital and officials told FOX8 the baby was born via Caesarean section.

Joshua Caleb Norman, 18, of Lexington, was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and battery of an unborn child, officials said. He was taken to the Davidson County Detention Center on a $500,000 secured bond.

Following an investigation into the shooting, deputies determined that the incident was “directly related to a planned armed robbery.” Investigators found evidence that Jared Brackins and D’Marco Acosta acted as “co-conspirators” with Norman and planned to steal marijuana from the homeowner.

The robbery attempt somehow led to the shooting, deputies said.

Brackins and Acosta have each been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Both were taken to the Davidson County Detention Center on a $150,000 secured bond.