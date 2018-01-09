Bill Proposal to Sidestep Federal Tax Overhaul Would Create ‘Most Generous Tax Credits’ in State History, Analysis Says

A proposal to allow Californians to dodge a new cap on federal tax deduction would create “the most generous tax credits ever allowed in Californian history,” according to a new legislative analysis.

The legislation, Senate Bill 227 from Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), would create a state-run nonprofit to accept donations from residents concerned about their federal tax liabilities under the GOP-led federal tax overhaul.

The federal plan caps the deductibility of state and local taxes at $10,000. De León’s bill would allow Californians to reduce their state income tax payments above $10,000 dollar-for-dollar by instead donating to the state what they owe, allowing residents to take a federal charitable deduction instead.

The bill analysis from the Senate Committee on Governance and Finance says that taxpayers, especially wealthy ones, would receive “benefits that exceed the amount contributed.”

