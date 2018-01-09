Corona Residents Near Canyon Fire Burn Area Ordered to Evacuate Due Flash Flooding Concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Tuesday’s storm ravages Southern California with flooding and mudslides, the area near the Canyon Fire burn area has been placed under mandatory evacuation order Tuesday afternoon.

The city of Corona announced the mandatory evacuations about 4:30 p.m. in light of what it described as a flash flood warning.

About 150 homes were on a city list of properties considered at risk due to proximity to slopes burned in Canyon Fire, which charred about 2,000 acres in late September.

Corona urged residents to evacuation promptly.

“Be aware that officers will NOT be making door-to-door notifications during a flash flood warning,” the city said in a statement. “They will utilize a PA or siren notification as they evacuate themselves from the impacted areas.”

Flash Flood Warning. MANDATORY EVACUATIONS issued for #CanyonFire Burn Scar area. https://t.co/pElbJMQ8CV — Corona Police Dept. (@CoronaPD) January 10, 2018

Mud and debris flow have already affected San Ramon Drive, San Almada Road and Elderberry Circle, the city said.

An evacuation center is set up at Corona High School 1150 W. 10th St. Pet boarding is available at the Corona Animal Shelter, 1330 Magnolia Ave.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory until 6:45 p.m., and a flash flood watch until 10 p.m.

If you have questions regarding the Mandatory #Evacuations in the #CanyonFire Burn Scar area, please call our information line: 951-817-5800 or visit https://t.co/MPsebERK6e pic.twitter.com/Igg3mRoi3j — Corona Police Dept. (@CoronaPD) January 10, 2018