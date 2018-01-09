Mudslides, Flooding Force Road Closures Across Southern California Amid Season’s First Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several roadways across Southern California were closed to traffic Tuesday as the region was inundated with its first major rainstorm of the year.

Those residents living in areas the recently burned in last year's devastating wildfires were urged to use special caution amid the extreme conditions. At least six homes in the Montecito area were "wiped away" in flowing mud, Santa Barbara County fire spokesman Mike Eliason said Tuesday morning.

Mudslides and flooding that are expected to continue have forced mandatory evacuations in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Residents in Ojai, Matilija Canyon, El Capitan Canyon and other Thomas Fire burn areas can get a view of affected areas in evacuated areas in an interactive map. Mandatory evacuations were also ordered for about 300 people living in areas of Los Angeles County burned by the Creek Fire, including Kagel Canyon, Lopez Canyon, and Little Tujunga Canyon, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said.

Los Angeles County

• Topanga Canyon: Topanga Canyon Boulevard is closed from the Pacific Coast Highway to 525 S. Topanga Blvd. due to mudslide removal and expected to reopen around 2 p.m.

• Brentwood: Two lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway are closed from Getty Center Drive to Mulholland Drive while a mudslide is removed. The closure was expected to end at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

• Burbank: Country Club Drive above Via Montana is closed amid heavy flooding and mudflow. Walnut Avenue at Sunset Canyon and Harvard Road at Sunset Canyon are also closed. It was unknown when the roads would reopen.

• Tujunga Canyon: Placerita Canyon Road, Sand Canyon Road and Little Tujunga Canyon Road are closed for an unknown duration due to expected flooding

• Sunland-Tujunga: The eastbound 210 Freeway ramp to the Sunland Boulevard exit had been closed on Monday because of rain. It was not immediately clear whether the closure would extend through Tuesday.

• La Tuna Canyon: La Tuna Canyon Road between Sunload Boulevard and the 210 Freeway is closed amid mudslides. It was unknown when the roadway would reopen.

• Pasadena: The eastbound 210 Freeway on-ramp at Huntington Drive was closed for draining cleaning until around 2 p.m. Tuesday. One lane of the freeway would also be closed from Huntington Drive to Myrtle Avenue.

• El Monte: Three lanes of the 10 Freeway at Peck Road are blocked due to flooding for an unknown duration.

• Wrightwood: Highway 2 closed in both directions from Vincent Gulch Road to Islipp Saddle following a rockslide that occurred around 7 a.m. Tuesday. There was no estimated reopening time.

Ventura County

• Motorists are advised to avoid the 101 Freeway north of where it meets with the 126 Freeway in Ventura.

• La Conchita: The northbound 101 Freeway is closed from Mobil Pier Drive to Seacliff Beach following a mudslide. It is expected to reopen around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

• Ojai and Los Padres National Forest: Highway 33 closed in both directions from Fairview Avenue/La Luna Avenue to Lockwood Valley Road as mudslide debris is removed. The roadway is expected to reopen around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Santa Barbara County

• Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria: Highway 192 closed in both directions from Sycamore Canyon Road in Santa Barbara to Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria because of falling rocks and flowing mud around 8 a.m. Tuesday. An estimated reopening time was not immediately available.

• Santa Barbara: The southbound 101 Freeway is shut down in both directions at Milpas Street because of a mudslide. An estimated reopening time had not been announced.

For more information, visit the Caltrans website.

This is how fast water is flowing from the hills above Burbank. This is a large amount of water, with even more rain expected. If you encounter water like this, do not attempt to cross it or drive through it. pic.twitter.com/MNwriPWGt8 — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) January 9, 2018

The #LARain Is Moving Fast. Officers were responding to help with evacuations. Within seconds their vehicle was consumed by the mud. All officers are safe. pic.twitter.com/qJzJFvNoT9 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 9, 2018

Mud and debris flows are affecting some roadways around the state, especially in areas that had recent fire activity. Please check QuickMap before you head out for closures & other travel information. https://t.co/WvicXhSbxn or download in the App Store or Google Play. #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/8UzLZPh7mS — Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) January 9, 2018

Crews clearing slide on NB 405 in Sepulveda Pass. #4,#5 lanes closed from Getty to Mulholland. Use caution, allow extra time for travel. Check https://t.co/xbyTKqK844 for updates on travel conditions. pic.twitter.com/PuRS4oCjyw — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 9, 2018

Copter8 heading up to Montecito this morning to assist with rescues. Due to hazardous road conditions, the 101 N/B was closed before Carpenteria. pic.twitter.com/dd2vYUR4gm — VenturaCoAirUnit (@VCAirUnit) January 9, 2018