Girl,14, Rescued After Being Trapped for Hours Under Collapsed Montecito Home

A 14-year-old girl who was trapped for hours inside a collapsed Montecito home was safely pulled out of the rubble by firefighters Tuesday morning.

A photo posted by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows firefighters helping the girl sit up after she was pulled from the debris.

The girl’s home was just one of several destroyed in Montecito amid Tuesday’s heavy rainstorm.

Six homes in the area were “completely wiped away from their foundations and destroyed” by rivers of mud and debris, Santa Barbara County fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

Officials did not provide any further information on the girl’s condition or if any of her family members had been trapped.

Firefighters have rescued at least eight people in Montecito, and the “numbers are expected to go up significantly,” Eliason said.