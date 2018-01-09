Heavy Rains Create Traffic Nightmare; Prompt Shut Down of 101 Freeway in Santa Barbara, Ventura

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heavy rain from the first-significant storm of the season is creating a traffic nightmare for commuters across Southern California Tuesday morning.

Officials have closed the 101 Freeway in the Ventura and Santa Barbara areas, the California Highway Patrol tweeted.

Officials are telling drivers to avoid the 101 Freeway heading northbound from the 126 Freeway toward La Conchita.

The southbound side of the freeway is closed just south of Santa Barbara. Flooding, debris flow and a possible gas leak are responsible for the closures, according to officials.

Commuters were asked to use the Grapevine as an alternate route.

A jackknifed big rig forced officials to close the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Los Feliz Boulevard just before 5 a.m.

Traffic remained at a standstill for several hours amid the pouring rain as crews worked to clear the scene. It was unclear when the freeway would reopen.

A downed tree closed several lanes on the westbound 91 Freeway at the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.

The flooding and closures come amid the arrival of a powerful storm over Southern California.

The heaviest downpours are expected during the early morning hours Tuesday morning before tapering off toward the afternoon.

US 101 northbound & southbound CLOSED for flooding and debris flows in the #ThomasFire burn area (north of Ventura & south of Santa Barbara). I-5 is alternate route. SR-33 is closed just north of Ojai. AVOID AREA. @CHP_Ventura @CHP_SantaBarb @CaltransDist7 @VENTURASHERIFF pic.twitter.com/t7GjRrxY3b — CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) January 9, 2018