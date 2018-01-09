La Tuna Canyon Burn Area Evacuated as Storm Triggers Mud Flows Blocking Roadways

The area of La Tuna Canyon scorched by wildfires and left vulnerable to flows of mud from a rainstorm was evacuated by Tuesday evening, Los Angeles Police Department officials announced.

About 1,000 homes in that area were affected by an onslaught of mud and debris brought on by a rainstorm, officials said earlier in the day. Later, LAPD officials said 23 homes on La Tuna Canyon Road were affected by the evacuation order, which was issued for people living in the area between 8300 La Tuna Canyon Road and 8800 La Tuna Canyon Road.

The major road was closed from Sunset Boulevard to the 210 Freeway as debris and mud flooded into the area Tuesday.

Meanwhile, those who live on the same road south of the addresses included in the evacuation order were told by authorities they could voluntarily evacuate.

In some spots on La Tuna Canyon Road, mud piles reached up to 36 inches high as a rainstorm sent soil and debris flowing down, officials said.

That layer of sediment lying on the roadway can be more difficult to get across than it may appear and only vehicles with four-wheel drive can handle the terrain, said Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Jaime Moore.

“People are deceived by the thickness of the soil,” he said. “They try to drive over the roads. When they try to drive onto the roads, they get stuck.”

The evacuation order and road closure are expected to stay in effect until roads can be safely cleared and the threat to nearby homes is properly reassessed, officials said.