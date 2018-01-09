Man Accused of Posing as Police Officer, Sexually Assaulting Woman He Met Online Is Arrested in Thousand Oaks

A 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly posed as a police officer and sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman in Thousand Oaks, police said Tuesday.

Prosecutors charged Andy Menjivar on Tuesday with one count each of kidnap with intent to commit sexual assault and sexual assault under the color of authority by impersonating a police officer, according to a Thousand Oaks Police Department news release.

Menjivar was arrested after an investigation that began last Friday when the teen called police to report she had been sexually assaulted by a man she met through a social media site, the release stated.

The two met at an agreed upon location in the area of Lynn Road and Janss Road, where Menjivar allegedly identified himself as a police officer, investigators said.

Menjivar then drove her to a parking lot and allegedly sexually assaulted her, according to the release.

After, he drove the woman back to her vehicle and let her go.

Menjivar was arrested at an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Variel Avenue in Los Angeles following an investigation of the reported incident, according to police.

He was booked into the Ventura County Jail and is being held on $500,000 bail. If convicted on the charges, Menjivar faces a maximum possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison, the release stated.