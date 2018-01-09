Mandatory Evacuations Ordered in Burbank Where Floodwater Carried Away Vehicles; Gas Leak, Power Outage Reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in Burbank in a neighborhood of million-dollar homes that was hit with heavy flooding – as well as a gas leak and power outage – amid Tuesday’s downpour.

The evacuations were announced for all of Country Club Drive by the city of Burbank at about 10:30 a.m. Police said all residents east of Via Montana were affected. A news briefing was set for noon.

Earlier in the morning, police posted video on Twitter showing two vehicles being carried away in fast-moving storm waters along Country Club Drive. The vehicles appeared totaled, covered in mud, down the hill.

“These conditions are very dangerous,” police said, cautioning people not to attempt to cross such water.

Burbank at 7:30 a.m. had issued voluntary evacuations for many streets due to heavy rainfall in recent brush fire burn areas, and some roads were closed.

Forty-seven customers in the area of Country Club Drive were also affected by a power outage, according to the city utility's website. And Southern California Gas Co. confirmed a "significant gas leak" on Country Club Drive that crews were working to repair.

Area resident Sean Johnston told KTLA he had awoken to find that about a foot of silt had flooded his garage and swept away his mailbox.

"There must have been a massive wave of stuff ... washing off the side of the house. Mud spatters were up to near the roof," Johnston said. "When we have bad rains, this street will flood, I've seen that multiple times, but this was a little beyond ... especially this amount of debris and couple vehicles being pushed down."

An evacuation center was set up at McCambridge Recreation Center, 1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd.

