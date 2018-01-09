Northbound 5 Freeway Closed Through Pacoima After Big Rig Launches Off Overpass

A big rig that plunged from an overpass forced the northbound 5 Freeway to shut down for a time through Pacoima Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. after the truck fell from the westbound 118 Freeway interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

All northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were closed through the Paxton Street area as a result.

Part of the overpass’ concrete barrier had been knocked away by the impact, scattering a significant amount of debris across the roadway. Some oil had also spilled, according to the incident summary.

The big rig came to rest lying perpendicular across the northbound 5 Freeway lanes, aerial video of the scene showed.

Emergency officials were still responding to the scene, but CHP said the driver was conscious.

No fire had broken out as a result of the crash.

Officials did not say what could have caused the truck to plunge or whether wet weather conditions could have contributed. Several roads in the region were closed Tuesday amid heavy flooding and mudslides.

It was unclear when the lanes would reopen, and no further details were immediately available.