Over Prosecutors’ Pleas, Judge Orders Release of Man Who Lured, Molested Young Boys in South L.A.

January 9, 2018
In this file photo, patients use an outdoor courtyard at Coalinga State Hospital, which houses sexually violent predators. (Credit: Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Just before George Vasquez was scheduled to get out of prison, Los Angeles County prosecutors made a plea to the court: Don’t let him free — he’s too dangerous to live in public.

While in his early 20s, Vasquez had lured young boys from his South L.A. neighborhood to a spot near an alleyway with the promise of candy. He was convicted of molesting several children, ages 6 to 8, court records show.

Prosecutors argued that Vasquez needed to be confined within the walls of a state hospital, where he could receive mental health treatment for his disorder. So at their request, he was locked up while awaiting a trial to determine whether he met the state’s definition of a sexually violent predator. If so, he’d be hospitalized for a two-year term.

Seventeen years later, a judge on Tuesday ordered Vasquez’s release, saying that repeated delays in bringing the case to trial had violated the 44-year-old’s constitutional rights.

