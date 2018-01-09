Simi Valley Man Arrested on Suspicion of Plotting to Have His Alleged Sexual Abuse Victims Killed

A Simi Valley man has been arrested for allegedly plotting to have several people killed — including people he’s accused of sexually abusing — while he was incarcerated and awaiting trial after being charged with possession of child porn, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

David Kenneth Beech, 58, was arrested on Monday after he tried hiring a hitman to commit several murders while in custody at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility, according to the Sheriff’s Office. That supposed hitman turned out to be an undercover police officer.

At the time he was allegedly plotting multiple killings, Beech had been in custody since January 2015 on charges of possession of child porn and multiple counts of committing lewd acts against children — some of whom were targets of his murder plot, sheriff’s officials said.

“Investigators determined Beech’s motivation to have these individuals murdered was so they would be unable to testify in his trial and, therefore, his current charges would be dropped,” officials said, adding that the “likely result” of that would be Beech getting released.

Officials did not specify whether those victims were children at the time Beech was allegedly plotting their murder.

To plot the killings, Beech “went through a series of calculated steps and overt acts” to execute his plan, officials said. That included hiring a hitman who ended up being an undercover officer.

Law enforcement received information Beech was trying to have people murdered in October 2017 and soon after launched an investigation involving the Classification Unit and Major Crimes Bureau at the Sheriff’s Office.

While officials did not say how many people were targeted by Beech’s alleged murder plot, he is facing four counts of solicitation of murder and his arraignment on those charges is pending. His bail is set at $1.4 million.