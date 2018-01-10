101 Freeway Remains Closed, Inundated With Silt Throughout Santa Barbara County; Motorists Advised to Use 5 Freeway

The 101 Freeway through Santa Barbara County is expected to be closed through at least Thursday night due to massive debris dumped on the freeway by the deadly Montecito mudslides.

The freeway is the prime route between Ventura and Santa Barbara, and the closure is stranding some motorists. Caltrans is advising drivers to use the 5 Freeway instead.

Island Packers Cruises of Ventura, a boating company that serves Channel Islands National Park, is offering a ferry service between Ventura and Santa Barbara while the freeway is closed.

The mudslide, which killed at least 15, occurred between Cold Springs and Toro canyons. Tons of the debris flow barreled onto the 101.

