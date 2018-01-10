7 Days to Slim With Jen Ator

Women’s Health Fitness Director, Jen Ator joined us live with tips from her new book "The Women's Health Fitness Fix – Quick Hiit Workouts, Easy Recipes, And Stress-Free Strategies for Managing a Healthy Life". Jen gave us tips on what we can do every day to look and feel lighter in as little as 7 days - without wrecking your metabolism. The book is available on Amazon. And for more health and fitness tips, you can pick up the latest copy of Women’s Health Magazine.
