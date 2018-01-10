7 Days to Slim With Jen Ator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Women’s Health Fitness Director, Jen Ator joined us live with tips from her new book "The Women's Health Fitness Fix – Quick Hiit Workouts, Easy Recipes, And Stress-Free Strategies for Managing a Healthy Life". Jen gave us tips on what we can do every day to look and feel lighter in as little as 7 days - without wrecking your metabolism. The book is available on Amazon. And for more health and fitness tips, you can pick up the latest copy of Women’s Health Magazine.