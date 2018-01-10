California Atty. Gen. Becerra Lauds Federal Judge’s Ruling Blocking Trump’s Plan to End DACA
California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Wednesday praised a ruling by a federal judge that blocks the Trump administration’s decision to end protections for an estimated 700,000 young people who were brought to the United States illegally as children.
“This is a huge step forward,” Becerra said at a morning news conference in Los Angeles.
Last year, President Trump ordered the end of the Obama-era program that allowed so-called Dreamers to obtain two-year permits to work and study in the United States. Becerra joined the attorneys general of Maine, Maryland and Minnesota — as well as other plaintiffs, including the University of California — in litigation to block the decision.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup said the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, must remain in place as the lawsuits proceed. California has more than 200,000 Dreamers, more than any other state.
