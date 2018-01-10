× California Atty. Gen. Becerra Lauds Federal Judge’s Ruling Blocking Trump’s Plan to End DACA

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Wednesday praised a ruling by a federal judge that blocks the Trump administration’s decision to end protections for an estimated 700,000 young people who were brought to the United States illegally as children.

“This is a huge step forward,” Becerra said at a morning news conference in Los Angeles.

Last year, President Trump ordered the end of the Obama-era program that allowed so-called Dreamers to obtain two-year permits to work and study in the United States. Becerra joined the attorneys general of Maine, Maryland and Minnesota — as well as other plaintiffs, including the University of California — in litigation to block the decision.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup said the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, must remain in place as the lawsuits proceed. California has more than 200,000 Dreamers, more than any other state.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Last night, the court in #California said very clearly: the #DACA program must remain in place right now! We still need a permanent solution that goes beyond the duration of our litigation in court. #Dreamers deserve certainty. — Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) January 10, 2018

I'm the proud son of immigrants & so our fight in court to protect #DACA for #Dreamers is also very personal. As my father & mother would show me by example, if you can get up and go to work or go to class, it's a good day! — Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) January 10, 2018