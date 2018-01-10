Shelter-in-Place Order Issued After Reports of Shots Fires on Cal State San Bernardino Campus; Classes Canceled

Students, staff and visitors are being urged to shelter in place after reports of shots fired on the Cal State University San Bernardino campus Wednesday evening.

There has been no confirmation of a shooting on campus, but the university tweeted around 6 p.m. that there reports of gunshots being heard near the Visual Arts Building and Parking Structure West. The university is located at 5500 University Parkway in San Bernardino.

“Shelter in place. Don’t try to leave campus,” the tweet stated.

About 30 minutes later, school officials said the investigation was still ongoing, and that everyone on campus should continue to heed the order.

San Bernardino Police Department Lt. Mike Madden told KTLA there is no active shooter on campus, and that investigators are not even sure whether shots were fired. The outside of a building had a single strike, but it was unclear whether it a gunshot.

No injuries have been reported, he said.

Classes have been canceled for the night as San Bernardino and university police investigate the incident.

No other information was immediately released.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Reports of shots fired near Visual Arts Building and Parking Structure West. Shelter in Place. Don't try to leave campus. Updates to follow. — CSUSB News (@CSUSBNews) January 11, 2018

All classes at the Cal State San Bernardino campus have been canceled tonight, Jan. 10. More information to follow. — CSUSB News (@CSUSBNews) January 11, 2018