Family Members Frantically Search for Loved Ones Missing in Montecito Mudslide

Posted 7:52 AM, January 10, 2018, by , Updated at 07:55AM, January 10, 2018

As the death toll rose to 15 in the Montecito mudslide disaster, family members continue to frantically look for loved ones who might still be missing.

A man walks by destruction along Olive Mill Road in Montecito on Jan. 9, 2018. (Credit: Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

At the evacuation center at Santa Barbara City College on Monday night, someone had put up a white posterboard, with “message board” scrawled in black.

Below, in blue, was scrawled “Augie & Karen Johnson,” with a question mark in front of their names. Below and next to it were other names, also with question marks, as people searched for loved ones.

One name at the top had been crossed out, with “He is OK” scrawled next to it. People left phone numbers on yellow sticky notes, asking others to please call and sometimes telling them they loved them.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

