Family Members Frantically Search for Loved Ones Missing in Montecito Mudslide

As the death toll rose to 15 in the Montecito mudslide disaster, family members continue to frantically look for loved ones who might still be missing.

At the evacuation center at Santa Barbara City College on Monday night, someone had put up a white posterboard, with “message board” scrawled in black.

Below, in blue, was scrawled “Augie & Karen Johnson,” with a question mark in front of their names. Below and next to it were other names, also with question marks, as people searched for loved ones.

One name at the top had been crossed out, with “He is OK” scrawled next to it. People left phone numbers on yellow sticky notes, asking others to please call and sometimes telling them they loved them.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

My friends daughters are missing! Please help find them. A mudslide devoured their home at 3am.

Sawyer (12) Morgan (25)

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Last seen

1231 E valley rd Santa Barbara

Please RT#missing #missingperson #Montecito #SantaBarbara #mudslides pic.twitter.com/DI9Eb629vO — Nicole Burke (@nicoleburkeAD) January 10, 2018

I'm looking for my grandparents, James and Alice Mitchell. Their residence was at 319 Hot Springs Rd and the home was destroyed. I'm hoping someone out there has seen them in the evacuation shelters and can give us some info. #CAStorm #Montecito #MontecitoFlood pic.twitter.com/V1RrYkjiYi — megan (@OssumBunz) January 10, 2018

This is their little dog Gigi, let me know if she is found too. Thank you all for your help pic.twitter.com/G4HasbPmtu — megan (@OssumBunz) January 10, 2018

Trying to locate any information on my mother-in-law Josie. Missing from 1700 block of East Valley Rd in #Montecito #MontecitoFlood #castorm. Any info appreciated. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KEe771QTNy — Alastair Haigh (@AlHaigh) January 10, 2018