Firefighter Killed in Thomas Fire Was Putting Out Spot Fire When He Was Trapped by Flames, Report Says

The San Diego County firefighter who died last month fighting the Thomas fire in Ventura County was putting out a spot fire when he found himself trapped by flames, according to a preliminary report released by Cal Fire this week.

The report details the events that led to the death of 32-year-old Cory Iverson, who died in Fillmore on the morning of Dec. 14.

The North County resident was married with a 2-year-old daughter. His wife is pregnant with their second child, due this spring.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection released the preliminary report, called a “green sheet,” to the San Diego Union-Tribune on Tuesday.

