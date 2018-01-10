Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Comedian

Gabriel Iglesias is a comedian and actor known to his fans as “Fluffy.” Gabriel has been performing professionally since 1997 and is one of America’s most successful comedians. He has performed in sold-out stadium concerts around the world and on January 26, 2018, he will perform at LA’s Staples Center.

Gabriel’s TV and film career as an actor, writer and producer includes his voice work in animated films like “Coco,” “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” and “Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade,” for his on-camera roles in movies such as “Magic Mike XXL,” and the Netflix series “Narcos,” and on TV shows including “Cristela,” “Hey It’s Fluffy!” and Fuse TV’s “Fluffy’s Food Adventures.” His sixth one-hour comedy special “I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry” for Netflix was filmed before sold-out crowds at Chicago’s Allstate Arena.

Last March, Gabriel announced on Instagram that he was abruptly ending a national comedy tour to deal with “serious health and emotional issues.” During this podcast, Gabriel reveals what led up to that decision and how he intends to resume touring in a different way than he has in the past. And for the first time, Gabriel publicly discusses his sobriety.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews“