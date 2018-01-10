Ivy League College Student Found Dead in O.C. Park Where He Went Missing; Case Being Investigated as Homicide

A University of Pennsylvania student who disappeared in an Orange County park while visiting his hometown during winter break has been found dead, officials announced Wednesday.

Homicide investigators have been called in to handle the case, which was opened after 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein was reported missing after a visit to Borrego Park in the Foothill Ranch area of Lake Forest, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Bernstein drove to the park with a friend around 11 p.m. on Jan. 2 to meet another friend, his parents previously said.

He was officially reported missing by his parents on Jan. 3.

