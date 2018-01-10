James Franco Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Saying They ‘Are Not Accurate’

James Franco has denied accusations of sexual misconduct leveled against him on social media, telling Stephen Colbert that the claims he’s heard of “are not accurate.”

Even as a New York Times event featuring him and his brother Wednesday was canceled due to the controversy surrounding the allegations, the star of “The Disaster Artist” said Tuesday night, “First of all, I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy.”

Sheedy, on an unverified Twitter account, questioned why Franco was “allowed in” at the Golden Globes. The actress threw a #MeToo tag on a comment about Franco and Christian Slater, then after Franco won for best actor in a musical or comedy, she tweeted: “Please never ask me why I left the film/tv business.”

On Tuesday night’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Franco said of Sheedy, “I directed her in a play off-Broadway. I had nothing but a great time with her. Total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset. She took the tweet down. I don’t know. I can’t speak for her. I don’t know.”

