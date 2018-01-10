Justin Moore Giveaway

Chart topping country star Justin Moore is coming to Los Angeles. Bridging the worlds of rock and classic country, Justin and his buddy Dylan Scott have hit the road for the ‘Hell On A Highway’ tour. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on this weekend for your chance to win two orchestra section tickets to see Justin Moore Friday January 26th at the Microsoft Theater. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com. Get ready for this ‘Small Town U.S.A.’ superstar to give you a night of amazing country classics.

