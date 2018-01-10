× L.A. Man Charged in Hoax Call That Led to Fatal Police Shooting Is Wanted in Similar Incident in Calgary

A Los Angeles man accused of making a hoax phone call that caused a fatal police shooting in Kansas is now wanted in Canada for a similar alleged “swatting” call made a week before.

Calgary police have issued arrest warrants for Tyler Rai Barriss, 25, accusing him of targeting the home of a young woman he contacted online on Dec. 22, six days before the deadly police shooting in Wichita, Kan.

The 911 call to Calgary police is eerily similar to the emergency call to Kansas authorities that led to the killing of an innocent man.

The Calgary Police Service alleges that Barriss called 911 around 7:40 p.m. and told an operator he killed his father and was holding his mom and younger brother hostage in the 2300 block of 17b Street S.W.

