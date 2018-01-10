Vermont Legislature Legalizes Recreational Weed, Becoming First U.S. Lawmakers to Pass Such a Measure

The Vermont legislature made history Wednesday, becoming the first in the U.S. to approve a bill put forward by lawmakers to legalize recreational marijuana.

The Democratic-controlled legislature passed H.511, which allows individuals to possess up to an ounce of marijuana and to grow up to two mature plants. Republican Gov. Phil Scott has indicated he will sign the measure into law later this month.

To date, eight states — California, Colorado, Nevada to name a few — have legalized marijuana, but have done so through voter-approved ballot measures.

In Vermont, the issue of legal marijuana has been debated for several years, with most polls showing widespread support from voters.