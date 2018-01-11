2 People Found Shot After Short Pursuit Ends in Crash in South L.A.: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two shooting victims were discovered in a vehicle after a short pursuit ended in a crash in South Los Angeles Thursday night, police said.

The shooting was reported at 93rd Street and Hooper Avenue, in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South L.A., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told KTLA around 9:40 p.m. He did not indicate what time the shooting occurred.

Two people who had been shot jumped into a car, which took off at a high rate of speed and prompted LAPD officers to initiate a pursuit, according to Im.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed at Imperial Highway and Wilmington Avenue, in the Willowbrook area. When officers checked on the vehicle, they found two people with gunshot wounds, Im said.

One was a woman who was unconscious and not breathing, according to the officer. He didn't have any information on a second victim, saying only that one person was taken to a hospital.

Sky5 aerial video over the scene showed a white sheet covering what appeared to be a body in the front passenger seat of an SUV. LAPD did not immediately confirm, however, whether the double shooting was fatal.

Police also did not say whether they were searching for any suspects in connection with the incident, or if anyone was in custody.

One person could be seen being escorted into an awaiting patrol car after speaking with police, according to the aerial footage. The individual was not in handcuffs.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.