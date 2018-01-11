3 Dead, 4 Injured After Violent Car Crash in Lancaster

Two women and a man were killed, and four others were hospitalized after a violent two-car crash in Lancaster mid-day Thursday.

The collision occurred about noon near the intersection of Avenue J-8 and Challenger Way, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Based on the preliminary investigation, authorities believe a silver four-door sedan was traveling eastbound on Avenue J-8 when it collided with a blue four-door sedan heading north on Challenger, causing the silver car to overturn on the side of the road, the release stated.

The heavily-damaged blue car landed in a dirt field adjacent to the intersection, and its top was completely off, news photographer video from the scene showed. It was unclear whether the top was sheared off in the crash, or if first responders cut it off to remove the occupants.

Three people from that vehicle — identified only as a man and two women — were killed in the collision, sheriff’s officials said.

One body was covered by a white sheet near the crashed blue sedan, the footage showed.

The four occupants of the silver car, all men, were taken to a local hospital and treated for unknown injuries; they are expected to survive, according to the release.

Debris from both cars littered the field and street, which was cordoned off with yellow tape as sheriff’s personal investigated.

Detectives are looking into what caused the crash, but alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Borruel or Detective Bodily of the Lancaster Station Traffic Detail at 661-948-8466. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or by visiting the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.