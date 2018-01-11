Firefighters Share Video of Prius ‘Bobsledding’ in Burbank Mudflow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While the harsh rain that lashed Southern California areas scarred by wildfire early this week brought by far the most deadly and catastrophic consequences in Santa Barbara County, a large amount of property damage was sustained across Los Angeles County, too, as evidenced in a video shared Wednesday by Burbank firefighters.

The video was captured by crew members with a local firefighters union, Burbank Firefighters Local 778, as the storm battered the region on Tuesday. It was posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

The video opens on a hilly street buttressed by homes that looks more like a swift-moving river of sludge. A surge of mud comes downhill, carrying with it a dark-colored Toyota Prius that goes careening down the hill but manages to stay on the curved roadway.

"Urban Prius bobsledding in Burbank," the clip is captioned.

It wasn't immediately clear what street the video was taken on, but on Tuesday the Verdugo Mountains area that had been charred in the La Tuna Fire last September was particularly vulnerable to flash flooding.

The entire street of Country Club Drive east of Via Montana, an area that boasts several million-dollar homes, was under mandatory evacuation as the pain poured down, and several other roads throughout the area were under voluntary evacuation or closed to through traffic.

On Tuesday morning, Burbank police posted video on Twitter of two other vehicles being whisked away in fast-moving floodwater that had turned Country Club Drive into a river of mud. Both cars appeared severely damaged.

Burbank firefighters later said they became trapped in the area of Deer Canyon and Sunset Basins as flowing mud made it impossible for residents to leave their homes.