Man Believed to Be Godson of Mexican Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’ Pleads Guilty in San Diego Court to Role in Cartel

A man considered to be the highest-ranking Mexican cartel leader to self-surrender to the United States pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court Wednesday to a scheme to distribute and import methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine to the U.S., authorities said.

Damaso Lopez-Serrano, 29, is believed to be the godson of Sinaloa drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán. In his plea, Lopez-Serrano admitted to being a leader in the cartel, acting as a major coordinator of moving drugs into the U.S., successfully importing “tonage quantities” of narcotics across the border. He also admitted to possessing guns for his cartel duties.

Lopez-Serrano faces a mandatory sentence of at least 10 years in prison, and he has agreed to forfeit $1 million in cash.

Lopez-Serrano, also known as “Mini Lic,” gets his nickname from his father, Damaso Lopez Nuñez, also known as “El Licenciado.” The father, also reputed to be in the cartel’s leadership, is in Mexican custody awaiting extradition to the U.S.

