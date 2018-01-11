Southern California Motorists Expected to Pay More for Gas in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Automobile Club of Southern California is predicting a big jump in gas prices for motorists in 2018.

Average fuel prices across the region have shot up six cents per gallon in the last week alone, and nearly 10 cents since the beginning of the year, the organization — which is a subsidiary of the national American Automobile Association, or AAA — said in a report released Thursday.

The average price statewide for a gallon of regular unleaded sits at $3.17, but prices are higher all major metropolitan areas south of Kern County.

Los Angeles County has seen the highest increase over the past week, with prices rising 9 cents to $3.25.