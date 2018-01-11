Man Shot by Police in South L.A. After Juvenile Places 911 Call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles police were involved in a shooting that took place in South Los Angeles on Thursday, officials confirmed.

The incident took place near the intersection of 40th Place and Menlo Avenue, between Hoover Street and Vermont Avenue, in the Vermont Square neighborhood, according to Officer Sal Ramirez with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police were originally called to the area around 11 a.m. after a juvenile placed a 911 call saying their mother was stabbed with a knife, Ramirez said.

Officers confirmed that a suspect was struck and said the person was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

As many as three officers opened fire, officials said.

Sky5 was above the scene as a body covered in a white sheet was loaded into an ambulance, and a large amount of blood could be seen spattered across a nearby sidewalk.

It was not immediately clear how the person who was shot was related to the initial 911 call.

Witnesses reported that the individual had been shot by police several times, but that has not been confirmed by police.

One woman who did not wish to be identified said she was inside a nearby home at the time and heard about 12 shots ring out in quick succession.

Administrators at Manual Arts Senior High School on Vermont Avenue confirmed the school was placed on lockdown because of the incident.

No officer injuries had been reported.

No further details were immediately available.

#UPDATE: An #LAPD #OIS has occured in the area of Menlo Ave & 40th Pl between Hoover St. & Vermont Ave. Expect traffic delays in the immediate vicinity due to large police presence. Please avoid the area. A PIO is enroute pic.twitter.com/kFbbNEovHB — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 11, 2018