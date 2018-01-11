Simi Valley Woman Injured During Home-Invasion Robbery; 2 Men Sought

Police are searching for two armed men who robbed a woman and left her injured during a home-invasion in Simi Valley late Tuesday night.

The two intruders entered the home on Calusa Avenue about 10 p.m., according to a news release from the Simi Valley Police Department.

It was unclear whether the men forced entry or were let in, but both were armed with handguns, Sgt. Dominic said.

A woman who was inside the home at the time of the robbery suffered minor injuries, Dominic said, but it was unclear how she was injured.

Investigators were not sure if the two men fled the home on foot or in a getaway car.

The first man was described as a black adult in his late 20s to early 30s, about 6 feet tall and heavy-set. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and had a bandana over his face.

The second man was also described as a black adult in his late 20s to early 30s. He stood 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall and weighed about 200 pounds. The second man was also wearing a black hoodie with black pants and a bandana over his face.

No details on what was taken during the robbery were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 805-583-6950 or 805-583-6956.