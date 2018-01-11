The director of the Longevity Institute at USC Dr. Valter Longo will join us live to tell us all about his book "The Longevity Diet - Discover the New Science Behind Stem Cell Activation and Regeneration to Slow Aging, Fight Disease and Optimize Weight. Longo developed a simple daily eating plan combined with a fast mimicking diet (done only 3-4 times a year) The Longevity Diet is clinically proven to lose weight and abdominal fat, increase your lifespan, prevent age related muscle and bone loss and build your resistance to diabetes, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer's Disease and cancer. The book is available at Amazon. For more information on the Prolon Fasting Mimicking Diet, click HERE.
The Longevity Diet With Valter Longo
-
