1 Arrested in Connection With Blaze Bernstein Homicide Investigation: OCSD Source

One person has been arrested in connection with the homicide of Blaze Bernstein, the Lake Forest 19-year-old college student whose body was found in an Orange County park a week after he was reported missing, an Orange County Sheriff's Department source told KTLA Friday.

The person in custody has not been identified.

Bernstein was found dead on the outskirts of Borrego Park on Tuesday after being reported missing by his parents on Jan. 3. The death was determined to be a homicide, but it remains unclear exactly how Bernstein died.

A 16-page affidavit obtained by the Orange County Register this week described information given to investigators by a friend who said he drove the victim to the park on Jan. 2.

According to the unidentified friend, Bernstein went to the park alone to meet someone else and the friend didn't see the victim again. The friend then said he went to his girlfriend's house in Tustin, but was unable to tell investigators her last name or where exactly she lived, according to the affidavit.

The friend apparently had scratches on his hands and dirt under his fingernails, but he nervously explained that he belonged to a "fight club" and had gotten his hands dirty in a scuffle.

The friend had camping equipment inside his car and apparently tried to cover his hands when he tried to open a door, according to the document.

It is unclear if the person in custody is the friend who has been speaking to authorities during the investigation.

Sheriff's officials are expected to release more information in the case at 4 p.m. Friday.

