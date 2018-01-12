Lt. Gov. Newsom Calls on President Trump to Resign Over ‘Shithole’ Comment

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom called on President Trump to step down in response to reports that the president used a vulgar phrase when talking about immigrants from Africa, Central America and the Caribbean.

“You’re a joke and a racist, President Donald J. Trump. Resign,” Newsom wrote on Facebook.

The gubernatorial front-runner was responding to comments Trump reportedly made Thursday during an Oval Office meeting with lawmakers about immigration.

“What do we want Haitians here for?” the president asked, according to the reports. “Why do we want all these people from Africa here? Why do we want all these people from shithole countries?”

