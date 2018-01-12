Phoenix Police Open Undercover Massage Parlor, Arrest 86 Men Who Wanted Them to Perform Sexual Acts

The Phoenix Police Department along with Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton announced Thursday their completion of a recent vice operation, according to KTVK in Phoenix.

According to officials, the completion of the recent human trafficking operation resulted in 86 criminal arrests in just 10 days.

The suspects were men ranging in age from 22 to 78 years.

Undercover detectives opened a massage parlor and arrested patrons who wanted them to perform sexual acts.

The arrests occurred last December near the area of 7th Street and Greenway Road.

Mayor Stanton said city’s human trafficking task force has made the city get tougher on enforcement.

“That’s why we created the human trafficking task force four years ago,” he said. “To bring together outstanding community leaders, partners, to offer our city resources and to make sure we are taking the lead on ending human trafficking in our community.”

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said the arrests were a reminder of what a huge impact sex trafficking has on the community.

“It’s a global issue,” she said, “but that’s not stopping us in the city from taking advantages that we have in our partnerships and Councilman (Jim) Waring alluded to this a little bit, every arrest counts.”

Phoenix police say they’ll continue with these investigations and arrest “anyone participating in this criminal behavior.”