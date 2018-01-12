Some Motion Picture Academy Members Are Asking if They Can Change Vote After James Franco Accusations

Can I change my vote?”

That was the question several motion picture academy members were asking after five women accused actor James Franco of inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior in a Times investigation published Thursday.

The allegations — two of which showed up on Twitter Sunday, the night Franco won a Golden Globe for his lead turn in “The Disaster Artist” — arrived just as the voting period for Oscar nominations was ending.

Franco, who denies the allegations, is considered a strong possibility for an Oscar nomination for playing Tommy Wiseau. Wiseau became a cult figure after the release of his 2003 film, “The Room,” which many critics, official and arm-chair, call the worst movie ever made.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.