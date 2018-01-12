28-Year-Old NorCal Son Shoots Mom to Death During Dispute Over Broken Video Game Headset: Police

A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after police say he killed his mom amid a dispute over a video game headset, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reported.

Authorities responded to a home on River Valley Circle in Ceres around 9:50 p.m. Thursday and found the woman had been shot in the head, according to a statement from Ceres police.

The 68-year-old woman later died from her injuries at the hospital, officers said. She was identified as Lydia Susanne Nicholson by the Modesto Bee.

During their investigation, police determined 28-year-old Matthew Nicholson had been in his bedroom playing video games when he became upset and started yelling.

When the victim went to check on Nicholson, the pair began to argue.

During the argument, Nicholson broke his video game headset and blamed his mother.

After threatening to kill both his mother and father, police say Nicholson retrieved a handgun and used it to shoot two rounds into the wall, then shot his mother in the head.

The 28-year-old’s father was then able to wrestle the gun from him, and Nicholson fled to a relative’s house in Riverbank, about 12 miles north of Ceres.

Police located him driving his car in Riverbank, pulled him over and took him into custody without further incident.

Nicholson was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of homicide. He was being held without bail.