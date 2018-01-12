UC San Diego ‘Dreamer’ From Israel Arrested After Roommate Makes Wrong Turn Into Mexico

On the day before Orr Yakobi’s final quarter at UC San Diego, he was arrested by border officials after his roommate took a wrong turn and drove into Mexico.

Yakobi, 22, is originally from Israel and came to the U.S. on a visa with his family when he was about 5, according to his attorney. When his visa expired, he became an unauthorized immigrant.

He joined the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program in 2013, his attorney said, which gave him a renewable two-year permit protecting him from deportation and authorizing him to work. DACA does not authorize recipients to reenter the U.S. if they leave.

Ryan Hakim, 20, the roommate who was with Yakobi during his arrest, said he knew that Yakobi couldn’t leave the U.S., but he never knew why. Before the incident, it seemed irrelevant to their friendship, he said.

