UCLA Police Arrest 39-Year-Old Man Accused of Masturbating in Front of Several Women Near Campus

A 39-year-old man was arrested near the UC Los Angeles campus after several indecent exposure reports were filed with university police over the past year, officers said Friday.

Jason Kirk Lanning is seen in photos released Jan. 12, 2018, by the UCLA Police Department.

Jason Kirk Lanning, a man not affiliated with the university, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of 10 counts of indecent exposure and one count of lewd conduct, the UCLA Police Department said in a news release.

Lanning is accused of driving up to women in Westwood and other areas near the college campus then proceeding to expose himself and masturbate.

A total of 10 reports of indecent exposure had been filed since January 2017, police said.

The 39-year-old was arrested at 9:35 a.m. Thursday and released at 3:54 a.m. Friday, L.A. County inmate records show.

The records do not show if he posted bond. He had been held on $92,000 bail, police said.

Lanning was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1, the inmate records show.

UCLA police urge anyone who may have experienced a similar crime to contact them at 310-825-9371.