UCLA Police Arrest 39-Year-Old Man Accused of Masturbating in Front of Several Women Near Campus

A 39-year-old man was arrested near the UC Los Angeles campus after several indecent exposure reports were filed with university police over the past year, officers said Friday.

Jason Kirk Lanning, a man not affiliated with the university, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of 10 counts of indecent exposure and one count of lewd conduct, the UCLA Police Department said in a news release.

Lanning is accused of driving up to women in Westwood and other areas near the college campus then proceeding to expose himself and masturbate.

A total of 10 reports of indecent exposure had been filed since January 2017, police said.

The 39-year-old was arrested at 9:35 a.m. Thursday and released at 3:54 a.m. Friday, L.A. County inmate records show.

The records do not show if he posted bond. He had been held on $92,000 bail, police said.

Lanning was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1, the inmate records show.

UCLA police urge anyone who may have experienced a similar crime to contact them at 310-825-9371.