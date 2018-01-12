Victims Sped Through South L.A. After Gunman Opened Fire, Killing Girl and Wounding Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities released new details Friday morning in their investigation into a South Los Angeles shooting that left one girl dead and a woman injured the night before.

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were near the 9300 block of South Hooper Avenue when they heard gunshots at about 9 p.m. Thursday and saw a black SUV speeding away from the area, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The officers pursued the vehicle believing the occupants were involved in the shooting, but the pursuit ended when the SUV reached Wilmington Avenue near Imperial Highway.

The vehicle spun out of control and stopped in the middle of the roadway, Sheriff’s Department Lt. Joe Mendoza said.

Officers approached the vehicle and found three occupants that were the victims of the shooting, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

An unidentified girl had been struck at least one time in the body, according to the news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, described only as a woman, was also struck at least one time in the body. She was taken to a local hospital and was listed in good condition.

The third victim, also a woman, was not struck by the gunfire.

Investigators have not given out any description of the shooter or shooters and no possible vehicle information was available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).