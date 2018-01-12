Woman Injured in South L.A. Hit-And-Run Crash; 3 Leave Van Behind, Get Into Another Vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman was injured in a South Los Angeles hit-and-run crash Friday evening and three people were seen getting out of the suspect van and leaving the scene in another vehicle, LAPD officials said.

The crash was reported about 5 p.m. along 49th Street near the intersection with Compton Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman told KTLA.

The victim, described as being between 50 and 60s years old, was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

A blue van was left at the scene of the crash and three people, a woman and two men, were seen getting into a white vehicle with a license plate number of 5YNV338, Eisenman said.

The getaway vehicle was last seen heading west on 49th Street, she said.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.