9th Circuit to Study Workplace Conditions After Retirement of Pasadena-Based Judge Over Sexual Misconduct Accusations

A federal appeals court has assigned a committee to investigate workplace conditions in the wake of sexual misconduct charges that recently forced a high-profile judge to retire.

Chief Judge Sidney R. Thomas of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals named four judges and an employment lawyer to the committee, which will review policies to protect workers and recommend changes if necessary.

Thomas said Friday that he first created the committee Dec. 17, the day before 9th Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski announced his retirement after former clerks, externs and others in the legal profession accused Kozinski of sexual misconduct.

Thomas did not mention Kozinski by name in announcing the selection of the committee, but noted there were rules in place to deal with complaints against federal judges.

