Body of 25-Year-Old Found in Montecito, Bringing Mudslide Death Toll to 19: Sheriff

Authorities discovered the body of a 25-year-old woman in Montecito Saturday morning, bringing the death toll of this week's mudslides to 19, according to Santa Barbara county officials.

Five people remained missing since heavy rains prompted mudflows early Tuesday, Sheriff Bill Brown announced in a news conference.

Officials found the remains of Morgan Corey in mud and debris around 9 a.m. Saturday, Brown said.

The victim's 12-year-old sister, Sawyer, had also died in the mudslides, according to the sheriff.

The Thomas Fire, the largest wildfire recorded in California history, scorched through vegetation in Santa Barbara County, increasing the risk of devastating mudslides.

The county issued mandatory evacuations for about 7,000 people before heavy rains sent rivers of mud flowing from the hills into Montecito on Tuesday. Most of the homes destroyed, however, were not in a mandatory evacuation zone.