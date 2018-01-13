False Alert of Missile Attack Sparks Panic in Hawaii: ‘We Thought It Was the Real Thing’

It was a beautiful morning on the Big Island of Hawaii as Kevin and Pamela Spitze drove to an art show in Hilo when the alert suddenly came on Kevin’s smartphone screen:

“BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

The Spitzes, who recently moved from Los Angeles to Hawaii’s Big Island, said they were already living on edge in paradise because of all the recent inflammatory bluster between the United States and North Korea over nuclear weapons and threats of attack.

“We have such a barrage of negative stuff that has been happening that our senses have been heightened,” said Pamela Spitze, 64, a retired community college training program staffer. “We thought it was the real thing. We are very concerned.”

Hawaiians watching morning sports treated to terrifying "THIS IS NOT A DRILL" emergency alert" https://t.co/kSSs4Udini pic.twitter.com/oJknMib0wB — Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 13, 2018

when ur in a van w/ ur hs swim team & get a warning about the missle. we were in the middle of nowhere and there was no shelter. everyone started crying, screaming, & calling their loved ones. then there's me who called my mom & she says, "chill, it's a joke" & hung up… — 정찬희 [chanhee] (@jiminnsshi) January 13, 2018

Ballistic missle threat in Hawaii … Lady outside on megaphone telling everyone to get inside and stay in bathroom away from glass pic.twitter.com/rDsGJn173t — Nolan Nichols (@bnolannichols) January 13, 2018

My parents are in Hawaii and are being told to take shelter for a ballistic missle!!!!! — Robert (@R_Chandler15) January 13, 2018

This was my phone when I woke up just now. I'm in Honolulu, #Hawaii and my family is on the North Shore. They were hiding in the garage. My mom and sister were crying. It was a false alarm, but betting a lot of people are shaken. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/m6EKxH3QqQ — Sara Donchey (@KPRC2Sara) January 13, 2018

Just got this second alert, almost 40 minutes later. pic.twitter.com/q2uVL5cMDV — Sonali Kohli 🙆🏾 (@Sonali_Kohli) January 13, 2018

AGAIN FALSE ALARM. What happened today is totally inexcusable. The whole state was terrified. There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 13, 2018