Hawaii Issues Missile Warning in Error, Sending Panic on Social Media

Residents and visitors in the Hawaiian Islands Saturday received a missile warning alert in error, but not before creating a panic on social media.

The alert read in all capital letters: “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

The alert was sent sometime after 8 a.m. local time, and many people took to Twitter to share screenshots of their phones.

“What?! A ballistic missile?! #Hawaii” one user tweeted.

A second emergency alert went out about 40 minutes later clarifying that the first alert was a false alarm, CNN associate producer Amanda Golden tweeted. “Repeat. False Alarm” the second alert read.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency eventually tweeted “NO missile threat to Hawaii.”

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell also tweeted saying the alert was sent in “ERROR.”

“There is NO threat to the State of Hawaii!” the mayor tweeted.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard also posted to Twitter, reassuring citizens that she has confirmed with officials that “there is no incoming missile.”

Commander David Benham, a spokesman for US Pacific Command confirmed in a statement that there is no threat: “USPACOM has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii,” the statement read. “Earlier message was sent in error. State of Hawaii will send out a correction message as soon as possible.”

This was my phone when I woke up just now. I'm in Honolulu, #Hawaii and my family is on the North Shore. They were hiding in the garage. My mom and sister were crying. It was a false alarm, but betting a lot of people are shaken. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/m6EKxH3QqQ — Sara Donchey (@KPRC2Sara) January 13, 2018

Ballistic Missile Warning in Hawaii. People are sheltering in place. I’m in Kauai now. Will try to report as best I can. pic.twitter.com/eLlmQD8bI5 — Jim Jaggers (@JJaggers_WREG3) January 13, 2018

