Man Accused of Impersonating Harvard-Trained Doctor at San Diego Hospital

A man who claimed he was an anesthesiologist at Sharp Grossmont Hospital and a graduate of Harvard Medical School was arrested Thursday on an impersonation charge after he was found in the hospital’s doctors lounge, according to police and hospital officials.

When hospital security approached Zaid Bassam Jeorge, 27, in the lounge, he was dressed in blue scrubs and a white physician’s coat bearing the Sharp logo and the name “Zaid Jorge, MD Anesthesiologist,” according to a hospital security alert obtained by the San Diego Union-Tribune. He also had with him a stethoscope, a cellphone with Arabic messages on the screen and a set of keys to a rental Mercedes-Benz.

He could not provide any credentials, and he explained that he was a student in Sweden here as part of an apprenticeship, according to the hospital memo. When asked if he had a sponsor, he gave the name of a doctor at the hospital. But the doctor denied it, saying Jeorge “seemed to have latched onto him a few weeks ago” after he accepted a connection request from Jeorge on LinkedIn, the memo states.

No other doctors seemed to know Jeorge either.

