Mark Wahlberg Says He’ll Donate $1.5 Million in Michelle Williams’ Name to Time’s Up in Response to Criticism Over Gender Pay Gap

Mark Wahlberg is donating $1.5 million to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in costar Michelle Williams’ name.

The donation comes in response to criticism over a gender pay gap for reshoots of the movie “All the Money in the World.” Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for the reshoots while Williams made just around $1,000, or $80 a day.

“Over the last few days my reshoot fee for ‘All the Money in the World’ has become an important topic of conversation,” Wahlberg said in a statement. “I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5M to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name.”

William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, the talent agency that represents both Wahlberg and Williams, also announced it would be making a $500,000 donation to the fund, again in Williams’ name. The organization had already donated $1 million to the fund earlier this month.

The move earned Wahlberg some praise on social media. Actress Eva Longoria tweeted a thank you to the actor for supporting the movement.

The Time’s Up fund is a fund to provide subsidized legal support to people who have dealt with sexual harassment in the workplace. It is administered by the National Women’s Law Center.

After news of the pay difference became public, many cited it as a prime example of the gender pay gap prevalent in Hollywood and other industries.

The reshoots to the movie came after director Ridley Scott decided to replace Kevin Spacey following allegations of sexual misconduct by Spacey.