Portion of 101 Freeway to Remain Closed Indefinitely After Montecito Mudslides

As authorities continue to search for those missing in the deadly Montecito mudslide disaster, officials announced that U.S. 101 would remain closed indefinitely.

The 101, a major north-south artery that carries 100,000 vehicles through the Central Coast each day, was expected to open Monday, but officials said cleaning up an approximately two-mile stretch of the freeway was proving more difficult than imagined.

“It’s really an overwhelming situation and we don’t want to give an estimate that isn’t accurate,” CalTrans spokesman Colin Jones said.

#MontecitoFlood Update: Southbound #Hwy101 closure limits are now Milpas St to Padaro Ln near Summerland. Southbound lanes are open south of Padaro. Northbound closure remains at #Hwy150 with access along Via Real and Carpinteria Ave. Reminder on how to get around the closure. https://t.co/23jEnusSKd — Santa Barbara CHP (@CHP_SantaBarb) January 13, 2018

#MontecitoFlood Update: Caltrans is sending extra locomotives and passenger cars to handle increased demand on Amtrak. Also, Island Packers/Condor Express Ferry Service is operating between Santa Barbara and Ventura Harbors. https://t.co/1KGbDx8mMW — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) January 13, 2018

CalTrans crews, aided by private contractors and the Army Corps of Engineers, have been working around the clock on the approximately two-mile stretch of the freeway near Montecito. Crews have removed most of the vehicles abandoned in the storm, including a number of tractor trailers, but a significant amount of debris and mud remains.

