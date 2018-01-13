Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, January 13th, 2018

Saturday “Gayle on the Go! Script /// Saturday, January 13th, 2017
There are many CREATIVE activities happening today! Find something you might enjoy on the Saturday "GAYLE ON THE GO!" list.
Enjoy! :-)
LA Art Show 2018
South Hall
Los Angeles Convention Center
1201 South Figueroa Street
Los Angeles
http://www.laartshow.com
The LARGEST international art fair in the United States is happening this weekend at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
This global art fair has a new partnership with The Museum of the Arts of Guadalajara as well as exhibitors from more than 18-countries.
Norton Simon Museum
Taking Shape: Degas as Sculptor
Rembrandt: Prints “of a Particular Spirit”
Rembrandts “Self Portrait at the Age of 34”
411 West Colorado Boulevard
Pasadena
626 449 6840
http://www.nortonsimon.org
While we’re on the subject of art, have you ever wondered about Pasadena’s Norton Simon Museum, the building you see every New Year’s Day in the background of the Rose Parade Presented by Honda? Well, there’s a lot going on there.
At the moment, there are three important exhibitions. “Taking Shape: Degas as Sculptor, explores the sculpting, paintings, and drawings of artist Edgar Degas. “Rembrandt: Prints of a Particular Spirit” contains 21-Rembrandt prints on loan from London’s National Gallery. And, also on loan from the The National Gallery, London, “Rembrandt’s “Self Portrait at the Age of 34”, making its U.S. debut.
She Bends: Women in Neon
Museum of Neon Art
216 South Brand Boulevard
Glendale
818 696 2149
http://www.neonmona.org
“SHE BENDS: WOMEN IN NEON” at the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale debuts the work of women neon artists from around the world. The exhibition curated by mixed media artist Meryl Pataky, who is also a master neon artist.
Tattoo: An Exhibition
900 Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
213 763 DINO
http://www.nhm.org
The art of tattoo is examines at TATTOO: AN EXHIBITION at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles. Here find more than two-hundred images and objects ranging from historical artifacts to intricate contemporary designs. Each tells the story of this unique and diverse art.
Odysseo: Cavalia
5230 Camino Ruiz
Camarillo
1 866 999 8111
cavalia.com/venturacounty
Equestrian and theatrical art combine to create what is described as “THE BEST SHOW EVER!” Cavalia Odysseo is happening in Camarillo. Audiences are taken to a live Hollywood-style movie set, where the moving interactions between human and horse are at the heart of the action. Layers of mesmerizing decor are combined with live music, gravity-defying acrobatics and aerial stunts. Add the staggering effects created by state-of-the-art scenery creating a sumptuous feast for the senses.
Ticket information is available at cavalia.com/venturacounty
Body World: Pulse
California Science Center
700 Exposition Park Drive
Los Angeles
323 SCIENCE
californiasciencecenter.org
We can see the artistry of our own bodies at the California Science Center exhibit BODY WORLDS: PULSE. The unique venue allows us to learn about ourselves; how our bodies function when healthy and when not; and how the choices we make effect our health.
BODY WORLDS: PULSE closes next month.
The Museum of Failure
A+D Architecture and Design Museum
900 East 4th Street
Los Angeles
213 346 9734
aplusd.org
Study the art of failure at The Museum of Failure at the Los Angeles A+D Architecture and Design Museum. See the world’s largest collection of failed products and services from around the world.
The collection of more than one-hundred failures is in town until Sunday, February 4th.
The Art of Bugatti
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
323 930 2277
http://www.petersen.org
At the Petersen Automotive Museum, this is the last day to see THE ART OF BUGATTI. This illustrates the story of three generations of Bugatti artists driven by experimentation, ambition, and beauty in the automotive industry, painting, and sculpture.
Pasasdena Cheeseburger Week
Various Pasadena Restaurants
http://www.visitpasadena.com
And, how about a snack? Pasadena Cheeseburger Week wraps up this weekend.
The celebration happens each year after the Tournament of Roses Parade paying homage to Lionel Sternberger credited with inventing the cheeseburger in 1924 while working at the family’s Pasadena Rite Spot roadside stand and restaurant.
Families and friends are invited to organize their own “Cheeseburger Crawl” and visit many of the participating Pasadena Cheeseburger Week restaurants. Find a location you might like at the website: http://www.visitpasadena.com
Make it a YUMMY Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
