2 Injured After Car Ends up in Second Floor of Santa Ana Building; Speed, Alcohol Appear to Be Factors

Two people were injured after the driver of a car, who was apparently speeding, crashed into a Santa Ana building and somehow ended up in the second floor, Orange County Fire Agency officials said Sunday morning.

The car remained lodged inside a dental office along at 319 East 17th Street until about 7:50 a.m., when crews were able to get it out.

Debris from the building lay scattered on the floor below what appears to be a white sedan.

A watch commander for the Santa Ana Police Department told KTLA that the driver was driving at a very high rate of speed down French Street when he or she hit the center median.

The OCFA tweeted that the car “went airborne and landed into the building.”

Police believe alcohol may be a factor.

A fire was quickly extinguished after the crash, officials said.

Both people inside the car were able to get out safely and suffered minor injuries, according to the OCFA.

Orange County firefighters, along with a Los Angeles County search and rescue team, removed the vehicle from the building.

OCFA on scene in SANTA ANA of a vehicle into a building. One person still trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/sWmtovu0Kd — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

OCFA in Santa Ana of a vehicle that crashed into the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, both victims are out of the vehicle safely with minor injuries. Members from OCFA & LA COUNTY Urban Search & Rescue teams are removing the vehicle from the building. pic.twitter.com/x29WvTkNGk — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this story.